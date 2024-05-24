Veterans memorial announced in Perry Hall

BALTIMORE COUNTY — WMAR-2 News is your voice for veterans and how fitting is this on this Memorial Day weekend to announce plans for an incredible memorial for next Memorial Day.

We take you to the busy intersection of Honeygo Boulevard at Joppa Road where this time next year there will be a huge memorial that will honor our heroes of the past who died fighting for us.

We will honor those who served and those who are still in uniform.

This has been a community grass roots effort.

"There will be parts of this memorial that look at Perry Hall's history. And that's very fitting, because this community actually started right over there at the Camp Chapel Church. So this is not only a place where we will thank those who served this country, and who've paid the ultimate sacrifice, but also where we will memorialize the long and very proud heritage of northeastern Baltimore County," David Marks said.

Pat Keller has been in charge of this and is currently part of the fundraising effort.

But what a great place for it to sit here in Perry Hall.