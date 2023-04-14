Veterans in Baltimore helping student-athletes become better leaders

BALTIMORE — WMAR-2 News is your Voice for Veterans.

Veterans are helping Baltimore students become better leaders.

Veterans with the Travis Manion Foundation met with 60 city student-athletes.

They've been meeting once a month since the school year began, talking about the problems players are seeing in and out of sports.

One veteran mentoring these students says he's also getting something out of this.

"You leave the service and you're lacking that sense of mission and purpose. And so what this does is it really brings a sense of purpose back into my life in my post military world. So volunteering and reaching out and helping the community. Sure, I feel like I'm helping the community but they're helping me these kids helped me as much as, or more than I help them," said Dan Goodwin, mentor with Travis Manion Foundation.

Under Armour brought the vets in as part of the company's student athlete leadership council.

That council brings 60 student athletes in once a month during the school year.

This was their last meeting of the year.