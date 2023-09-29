Veterans from Honor Flight Nevada visit Baltimore County

DUNDALK, Md. — A group of veterans making a special trip to Washington, D.C., made a stop in Baltimore County.

Veterans who served in World War II, Korea, and Vietnam are on an honor flight from Reno, Nevada.

The American Legion Post in Dundalk hosted them for dinner on Thursday.

On Friday, they are visiting the various war memorials in our nation's capitol.

"It's important because these gentlemen, they made sacrifices that few have, and this is a small token of our nation giving back in gratitude for their selfless service and giving them an opportunity to see; for a lot of them, maybe the first or only opportunity to see the monuments that were created in their honor," Michael Unger, commander of the American Legion Post 38, said.

These American heroes range in age from their upper 60s to 99 years old.