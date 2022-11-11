Veterans Day Parade returned for the first time since the pandemic began

BALTIMORE — Rain wasn't stopping this parade, for the first time since the pandemic began Baltimore's Veterans Day Parade returned.

At noon, marchers started at the Washington Monument on North Charles Street, ending the parade at War Memorial Plaza.

One veteran, who also is part of the city's veterans commission, says he is excited the parade has returned.

"The Baltimore City Veterans Commission initiated this parade and celebration on Veterans Day because until the commission came into fame, the city did not celebrate Veterans Day. And so this is the first event following three years of dealing with Covid. And so we're extremely delighted that the city has come back on board and got this parade going, as most folks will say, veterans deserve this proper recognition," said Clarence 'Tiger' Davis, U.S. Air Force veteran.

Following the celebration of our veterans, was an event commemorating them with attendees participating in a wreath laying ceremony at the Black Soldiers Memorial.