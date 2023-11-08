Veterans 'cut loose' during improv class at Baltimore VA Medical Center

BALTIMORE — Ahead of Veterans Day, an entertainment group is helping veterans 'cut loose.'

On Wednesday the Baltimore Improv Group held classes for veterans at the VA Maryland Health Care System at the Baltimore VA Medical Center.

They worked with veterans in the vision impairment service team, which helps low vision and blind veterans.

"We specifically are working with this group because there are no limits to anyone coming to participate in this arts activity. I think just like a lot of communities that we work with, there are those ones that are forgotten, people of color, veterans and so forth. I think art is for everybody, just like improv, and improv is art," said Michelle Faulkner-Forson, managing director of the Baltimore Improv Group.

The group will also hold free shows for veterans on Veterans Day.

They'll be at the Charles Theater over in Charles North.

To get in, you just have to show tour ID.