Veterans can now add a specific designation to the front of their Real ID

You can now add a veterans status to the front of your driver's license or ID card!

MDOT MVA is now offering a veteran designation for qualifying veterans. It will indicate that you're eligible for state veteran benefits.

You are eligible for this designation if your veteran status is anything other than dishonorable and there is no cost to add this if you:



Add the veteran designation at any time without making any other changes

Already have the veteran designation on the back of your driver’s license or ID but want the new secure driver’s license or ID with the word Veteran on the front

If you are renewing your driver’s license or ID or you wish to make any corrections (ex: name, address, etc.), standard fees apply.

Do add or remove this designation you just have to visit and MDOT MVA branch and provide an original or certified copy of one of the following:

Veteran’s Medical CardDD214 Military Discharge Certificate

For post October 1979 DD214 documents, Maryland Veterans can call 410-230-4444, extension 6450

Honorable Discharge Certificate

Letter from the National Personnel Records Center in St. Louis, Missouri

Letter from the Maryland Department of Veterans Affairs Service Program

Letter from the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs

United States Uniformed Services Retiree Identification Card (DD Form 2)

MDOT MVA has also increased the list of acceptable documents to include the Veteran Health Identification Card

MDOT MVA has expanded sources of proof for veteran status for those retiring from military service prior to 1950. Previously, military veterans were turned away if they did not provide a DD214, separation of service form. However, through consultation and collaboration with the Maryland Department of Veterans Affairs, MDOT MVA now accepts other forms of proof that can be used in place of the DD214 form. The following forms are now accepted:

WD AGO 53 WD AGO 55 WD AGO 53-55 NAVPERS 553 NAVMC 78PD NAVCG 553



If you don't have one of these documents, contact the Maryland Department of Veterans Affairs to obtain documentation verifying your status as a veteran. You can also call 1-800-446-4926.