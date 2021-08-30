Veteran Spotlight: Tim Farmer of Harford County

HARFORD COUNTY, Md. — WMAR-2 News is committed to improving the lives of Veterans in Maryland by giving light to their stories, struggles and triumphs. Every week a local veteran will be featured in our Veteran Spotlight contest.

This week are honoring Tim Farmer of Harford County. Farmer spent five years of active duty in the United States Army. He served in field artillery and ordnance corps and deployed in support of Operation Iraqi Freedom.

His military experience includes combat arms, combat service support, field artillery maneuvers and warfighter logistics. He is the recipient of a Bronze Star Medal, Army Commendation Medal, two Bronze Oak Leaf Clusters, a National Defense Service Medal and a Global War on Terrorism Expeditionary Medal.

Farmer is a third generation service member. His grandfathers served in World War II and his father was an army physician for 32 years.

Today, he works as a Research Operations Manager at Survice Engineering in Belcamp. He is a loving husband to his wife, Laura, and a dedicated father to Vivienne, Joel, Gloria and Camille.

We salute you. Thank you for your service to our country.