Veteran Spotlight: Thomas Brookman of Aberdeen

Posted at 7:29 AM, Sep 06, 2021
ABERDEEN, Md. — WMAR-2 News is committed to improving the lives of Veterans in Maryland by giving light to their stories, struggles and triumphs. Every week a local veteran will be featured in our Veteran Spotlight contest.

This week we are honoring Thomas Brookman of Aberdeen. Brookman served in the United States Navy during the Vietnam War and was stationed at Chau Doc, where he worked at a provincial hospital.

He took care of locals with secondary injuries from mortar attacks. He also helped deliver babies and take care of citizens dealing with infections and whatever else came through their door.

After the military, Brookman became a physician's assistant in the Baltimore area. He is now enjoying retirement with his wife of more than 50 years, Toni, and loves spending time with their kids and grandchildren.

Today we honor you. Thank you for your service and dedication to our country.

