Veteran Spotlight: Rodney Rhoades of Havre de Grace

WMAR-2 News is committed to improving the lives of Veterans in Maryland by giving light to their stories, struggles and triumphs. Every week a local veteran will be featured in our Veteran Spotlight contest.

This week we are honoring retired sergeant Rodney Rhoades of Havre de Grace. Rhoades served 32 years in the United States Army, where he was deployed to various combat zones.

His assignments included the Pentagon, Army Europe, Army Contracting and APG. His experience includes all levels of department of defense, operations management, transportation planning and army installation management.

Rhoades is the recipient of an Army Distinguished Service Medal and Bronze Star Medal.

He now works for the SURVICE Engineering Company in Belcamp as a Senior Business Development Associate. He is a certified coach and has a passion for helping people discover their potential and reach their goals.

Rhoades is also a loving husband to his high school sweetheart of 34 years and loves spending time with his family.

Today we honor you. Thank you for you service and dedication to our country.