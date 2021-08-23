Veteran Spotlight: Michael Tuohy of Harford County

HARFORD COUNTY, Md. — WMAR-2 News is committed to improving the lives of Veterans in Maryland by giving light to their stories, struggles and triumphs. Every week a local veteran will be featured in our Veteran Spotlight contest.

This week we are honoring Michael Tuohy of Harford County. Tuohy joined the United States Air Force in 1987 and worked as an IT Specialist for 20 years.

He completed basic training in San Antonio and technical school in Mississippi. He spent his distinguished career stationed in Florida, DC, Nebraska and Turkey. Tuohy also served several deployments to Saudi Arabia and Afghanistan.

Tuohy now works for the Department of Defense. He is also a devoted husband to his wife, Janine Marie and a loving father to their four children - Tylor, Karlee, Grace and Jeremiah.

Today we honor you. Thank you for your service and dedication to our country.