Veteran Spotlight: Kevin Komenda of Harford County

Veteran Spotlight: Kevin Komenda of Bel Air
Posted at 7:55 AM, May 03, 2021
BEL AIR, Md. — WMAR-2 News is committed to improving the lives of Veterans in Maryland by giving light to their stories, struggles and triumphs. Every week a local veteran will be featured in our Veteran Spotlight contest.

This week we are honoring Air Force veteran Kevin Komenda of Harford County. He served eight years as an E4 in the Air Transportation Unit and was deployed during Operation Iraqi and Enduring Freedom.

Today, Komenda works at the Peach Bottom Atomic Power Station. He is a loving son and incredibly proud uncle. His family is very proud of him and his service to our country.

Today we honor you. Thank you for your service and dedication to our country.

