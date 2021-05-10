Watch
Veteran Spotlight: Joseph Contrino of Bel Air

Veteran Spotlight: Joseph Contrino of Harford County
Posted at 8:29 AM, May 10, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-10 08:29:49-04

BEL AIR, Md. — WMAR-2 News is committed to improving the lives of Veterans in Maryland by giving light to their stories, struggles and triumphs. Every week a local veteran will be featured in our Veteran Spotlight contest.

This week we are honoring Joseph Contrino of Bel Air. He served six years in the United States Coast Guard as a Boastswain Mate 2nd class.

He was also a Heavy Weather Coxswain and was cleared to operate in 20-foot seas and 40-knot winds.

Contrino served two years in the Reserves and now works as a Project Manager at Henry J. Knott Masonry.

He is a devoted husband to his wife, Meghan, and loving father to their children, Leo and Lily.

Today, we honor you. Thank you for your service and dedication to our country.

