Veteran Spotlight: Joe Wilgis of Bel Air

Posted at 8:27 AM, Jun 07, 2021
BEL AIR, Md. — WMAR-2 News is committed to improving the lives of Veterans in Maryland by giving light to their stories, struggles and triumphs. Every week a local veteran will be featured in our Veteran Spotlight contest.

This week we are honoring Joe Wilgis of Bel Air. He spent four years in the United States Marine Corps, where he served at Guantanamo Bay and Camp Lejeune.

Wilgis now works for the Department of Defense. He is also a loving fiance to Brenda and a proud father to Trey, Jordan and Devon.

Today we honor you. Thank you for service to our country and dedication to the community.

