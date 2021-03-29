Veteran Spotlight: Heintz Oler of Baltimore County

WMAR-2 News is committed to improving the lives of Veterans in Maryland by giving light to their stories, struggles and triumphs. Every week a local veteran will be featured in our Veteran Spotlight contest.

This week we are honoring Heintz Oler of Baltimore County, who served in the Army during the Vietnam War and extended his tour of duty two times.

Oler, later, went on to join the Maryland National Guard, where he was in the 110th Field Artillery. After 33 years of service, he retired as first sergeant.

Currently, Oler is the past commander of American Legion Post 122 in Owings Mills. He also comes from a military family. His father was a World War II veteran of D-Day and he is very proud to have followed in his footsteps.

Thank you for your service and dedication to our country.