Veteran Spotlight: Harry Kramer of Bel Air

BEL AIR, Md. — WMAR-2 News is committed to improving the lives of Veterans in Maryland by giving light to their stories, struggles and triumphs. Every week a local veteran will be featured in our Veteran Spotlight contest.

This week we are honoring United States Army veteran Harry Kramer of Bel Air. Kramer served a distinguished 29 year career that included two tours in Vietnam as an Army Aviator and installations all over the world.

He was awarded the Purple Heart for being injured in combat and went on to receive two bronze stars and several other awards.

As a skilled helicopter pilot, Kramer's training and expertise contributed in the field of the Army's first combat aviation brigade and the formation of the aviation branch. He worked at Aberdeen Proving Ground, which is where he retired as a Lieutenant Colonel in 1993.

Kramer is a loving husband to his wife, Carolyn, of 49 years. They are proud parents to Carl, Stephanie and Jennifer and proud grandparents to Payton, Taylor, Violet, Maddie and Aiden.

His family is incredibly proud of his service and devotion to our country.

Today we salute you. Thank you for your service.