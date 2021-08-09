Veteran Spotlight: Greg Muffley of Harford County

HARFORD COUNTY, Md. — WMAR-2 News is committed to improving the lives of Veterans in Maryland by giving light to their stories, struggles and triumphs. Every week a local veteran will be featured in our Veteran Spotlight contest.

This week we are honoring Greg Muffley of Harford County. He served in the United States Marine Corps for 8 years, where he was a Helicopter Crew Chief at New River Air Station in North Carolina.

Muffley was deployed with the 24th Marine Expeditionary Unit and performed various training exercises. He also served in The Reserves at Naval Air Station in Norfolk, Virginia.

Today, Muffley works in law enforcement and is a member of a local SWAT team. He is also a loving husband and proud father of three children.

Thank you for your service and dedication to our country and community.