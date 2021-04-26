Veteran Spotlight: Emmett Walker of Fort Washington

FORT WASHINGTON, Md. — WMAR-2 News is committed to improving the lives of Veterans in Maryland by giving light to their stories, struggles and triumphs. Every week a local veteran will be featured in our Veteran Spotlight contest.

This week we are honoring Army Veteran Emmett Walker of Fort Washington.

Walker started in basic training at Fort Benning, where he was one of two African American second lieutenants. The other was Colin Powell.

He went on to have a distinguished twenty-two year military career in the infantry, serving as Commander and on generals' staff all over the world. He did several tours in Vietnam, Korea and Germany. He is also the recipient of many medals, including the Purple Heart for being injured in combat.

After making the list for Full Bird Colonel, Walker retired from the Army to raise his children.

His family is incredibly proud of his service. In fact, his grandson, Miles, followed in his footsteps and is a four-year cadet at the United States Military Academy at West Point.

Today, we honor you. Thank you for your service and dedication to our country.