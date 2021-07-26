Veteran Spotlight: Dr. Rody Jaeger of Kingsville

KINGSVILLE, Md. — WMAR-2 News is committed to improving the lives of Veterans in Maryland by giving light to their stories, struggles and triumphs. Every week a local veteran will be featured in our Veteran Spotlight contest.

This week we are honoring Dr. Rody Jaeger of Kingsville. He enlisted in the United States Air Force immediately after graduating from the University of Maryland Dental School.

Dr. Jaeger began basic training at Gunther Air Force Base in Montgomery, Alabama and was later stationed at Lackland Air Force Base in San Antonio, Texas for three years. He did checkups on recruits -- many who were heading to Vietnam -- and was one of two dentists selected to work at Wilford Hall, which is the Air Force's largest medical facility.

He cared for hospital personnel and even astronaut John Glenn, who was being trained at the base at the time.

After the military, Dr. Jaeger moved home to Maryland with his wife, Eunice. They've been married for 57 years and have created a beautiful life together. They are loving parents to daughters Annie, Jill and Jennifer --- and proud grandparents of five.

Dr. Jaeger is the former president of the Baltimore County Dental Association, Maryland State Dental Association and Maryland State Board of Dental Examiners. He still practices dentistry and also volunteers his services to active military and veterans in need of dental work.

Today we honor you. Thank you for your service and dedication to our country and community.