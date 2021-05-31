Veteran Spotlight: Dr. Patrecia Williams of Temple Hills

TEMPLE HILLS, Md. — WMAR-2 News is committed to improving the lives of Veterans in Maryland by giving light to their stories, struggles and triumphs. Every week a local veteran will be featured in our Veteran Spotlight contest.

This week we are honoring Dr. Patrecia Williams of Temple Hills. She served 26 years as a Major in the Army Reserves.

After a distinguished military career, Dr. Williams pursued her dream and founded The Organization of Hope, which is a non-profit that's dedicated to helping the greater Washington Baltimore metropolitan area.

Dr. Williams distributes 1300 meals a week, as well as clothing, hygiene and harm reduction products to the homeless. She also operates five recovery homes and lends support to veterans in need.

At the height of the pandemic, Dr Williams distributed masks to first responders and senior centers. She also transformed her Hope on Wheels vehicles into temporary living quarters for healthcare workers who were afraid to return to their homes out of fear of infecting their families with COVID-19.

Today we honor you. Thank you for service to our country and dedication to the community.