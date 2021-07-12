Veteran Spotlight: Donald Conrad of Sparrows Point

SPARROWS POINT, Md. — WMAR-2 News is committed to improving the lives of Veterans in Maryland by giving light to their stories, struggles and triumphs. Every week a local veteran will be featured in our Veteran Spotlight contest.

This week we are honoring Donald Conrad of Sparrows Point. He served three years in the United States Army, where he was an Airborne Infantryman in the 101st Division.

He was also stationed at Fort Campbell in Kentucky and spent one year at Baumholder in Germany.

Conrad comes from a military family. His father and uncle were in the Navy and his two brothers and son served in the Army. He now works at the Port of Baltimore as a Long Shoreman, a position he's held for 42 years.

Today, we honor you. Thank you for your service and dedication to our country.