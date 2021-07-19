Watch
Veteran Spotlight: David Olschewske of Harford County

Posted at 7:41 AM, Jul 19, 2021
HARFORD COUNTY, Md. — WMAR-2 News is committed to improving the lives of Veterans in Maryland by giving light to their stories, struggles and triumphs. Every week a local veteran will be featured in our Veteran Spotlight contest.

This week we are honoring David Olschewske of Harford County. Olschewske was a Helicopter Crew Chief in the United States Marine Corps and retired as a Sergeant after five years of service.

After the military, he became a detective with MDTA Police. He is also a loving husband and proud father of four children.

Today we honor you. Thank you for your service and dedication to our country and community.

