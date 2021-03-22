Veteran Spotlight: David Lease of Glen Burnie

GLEN BURNIE, Md. — WMAR-2 News is committed to improving the lives of Veterans in Maryland by giving light to their stories, struggles and triumphs. Every week a local veteran will be featured in our Veteran Spotlight contest.

This week we are honoring Vietnam veteran David Lease of Glen Burnie, who served the United States Army for thirty years and retired as a Sergeant in 1998.

He spent the last 20 years of his military career with the 136 Combat Support Hospital in Parkville.

Lease is very active with the DAV (Disabled American Veterans Charity), the American Legion and VFW to help fellow veterans get the benefits they need and deserve.

He faithfully wears a red shirt every Friday and will do so until every solider comes home. He also honors fallen heroes by laying wreaths in cemeteries every Veterans Day.

Lease is a loving husband to his wife, Anita. They will be married 38 years this June.

Thank you for your service and dedication to our country.