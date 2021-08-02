Veteran Spotlight: David Franz of Kingsville

KINGSVILLE, Md. — WMAR-2 News is committed to improving the lives of Veterans in Maryland by giving light to their stories, struggles and triumphs. Every week a local veteran will be featured in our Veteran Spotlight contest.

This week we are honoring Vietnam veteran David Franz of Kingsville. Franz served the United States Marine Corps for six years as a Corporal before joining the United States Coast Guard.

After a distinguished 22 year career he retired as a Master Chief.

After the military, Franz joined the Baltimore City Fire Department and, after 36 years of service, he retired as a lieutenant and is now the Recording Secretary for the Baltimore City Retired Fire Officers and Firefighters Association.

Franz is also a long standing member of the Kingsville Volunteer Fire Company.

He is a loving husband to his wife, Donnell, of 52 years and also a very proud father, grandfather and great-grandfather. His family is incredibly proud of service to our country and community.

Today we honor you. Thank you for your service and dedication to our country.