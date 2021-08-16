Veteran Spotlight: Craig Jenkins of Baltimore

BALTIMORE — WMAR-2 News is committed to improving the lives of Veterans in Maryland by giving light to their stories, struggles and triumphs. Every week a local veteran will be featured in our Veteran Spotlight contest.

This week we are honoring Craig Jenkins of Baltimore. Jenkins served in the United States Navy for six years as a machinist mate third class.

He was stationed in Norfolk, Va. and served on two med cruises on an aircraft carrier to Europe.

After the military, Jenkins started Maryland Office Systems, which is a local business that he owned and operated for thirty years. Now, he is enjoying retirement with his wife, Janet, in Millsboro, De.

He is a proud father of two and a loving grandfather of seven.

His family is very proud of his service to our country.

Today, we salute you. Thank you for your service.