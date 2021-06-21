Veteran Spotlight: Collin Goldsmith of Baltimore County

BALTIMORE COUNTY, Md. — WMAR-2 News is committed to improving the lives of Veterans in Maryland by giving light to their stories, struggles and triumphs. Every week a local veteran will be featured in our Veteran Spotlight contest.

This week we are honoring Collin Goldsmith of Baltimore County. He served as a Sergeant in the United States Marine Corps from 2010 to 2015.

He was stationed at Twenty Nine Palms in California and is the recipient of a Purple Heart and Bronze Star for heroic achievement in connection with combat operations.

Goldsmith now works for Warrior Plumbing with his father and brother. The company offers free plumbing and heating services to a different veteran every month.

He is also a loving husband to his wife, Emily, and a proud dad to their four sons.

Today, we honor you. Thank you for your service and dedication to our country.