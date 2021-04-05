Veteran Spotlight: Chester Gladkowski of Nottingham

NOTTINGHAM, Md. — WMAR-2 News is committed to improving the lives of Veterans in Maryland by giving light to their stories, struggles and triumphs. Every week a local veteran will be featured in our Veteran Spotlight contest.

This week we are honoring World War II veteran Chester Gladkowski of Nottingham, a man recently featured in a Voice for Veterans segment here on WMAR-2 News.

SEE ALSO: Navy veteran prepares for 100th birthday

Gladkowski joined the Navy on his 21st birthday and went on to serve as a Seaman Second Class aboard two different destroyers -- the USS Nicholas and USS Miller that took part in twelve battles in the pacific.

After the military, he met his wife, Rita and they were married for 72 years. His family is extremely proud of his service and he just recently celebrated his 100th birthday.

Happy birthday from all of us at WMAR-2 News. We appreciate your service and dedication to our country.