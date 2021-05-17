Veteran Spotlight: Charles Hearn of Forest Hill

FOREST HILL, Md. — WMAR-2 News is committed to improving the lives of Veterans in Maryland by giving light to their stories, struggles and triumphs. Every week a local veteran will be featured in our Veteran Spotlight contest.

This week we are honoring Charles Hearn of Forest Hill, who joined the United States Army Air Corps in 1940. During his two years of service, he was stationed in Guam and worked in the adjunct general's office.

After the military, Hearn began a career with Western Electric. He married his late wife, Dolores, on New Year's Eve in 1947. They had a daughter, Denise, and created a beautiful life together with many grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Hearn enjoyed fishing every summer at Cherrystone campground and just turned 93 years old in December.

Today we honor you. Thank you for your service and dedication to our country.