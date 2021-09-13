Veteran Spotlight: Brett Johnson of Cecil County

CECIL COUNTY, Md. — WMAR-2 News is committed to improving the lives of Veterans in Maryland by giving light to their stories, struggles and triumphs. Every week a local veteran will be featured in our Veteran Spotlight contest.

This week we are honoring Brett Johnson of Cecil County. Johnson served the United States Navy from 1986 to 1990 as an Engineman.

He was stationed in Little Creek, Virgina and served aboard the USS Sumter that traveled through Europe, South America and off the coast of Liberia.

After the military, Johnson began a career with Cincinnati Insurance, where he now works as a boiler inspector in risk assessment.

He is a loving husband to his wife, Jennifer, and proud father and grandfather.

Today we honor you. Thank you for your service to our country.