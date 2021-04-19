Veteran Spotlight: Brandi Tanasescu of Forest Hill

FOREST HILL, Md. — WMAR-2 News is committed to improving the lives of Veterans in Maryland by giving light to their stories, struggles and triumphs. Every week a local veteran will be featured in our Veteran Spotlight contest.

This week we are honoring Brandi Tanasescu of Forest Hill, who spent six years in the Army in the 101st Airborne Division.

Tanasescu served a twelve-month tour in Afghanistan and the majority of her time as a Staff Sergeant at Fort Campbell, which is on the border of Kentucky and Tennessee.

After the military, she received her master's degree in Clinical Mental Health Counseling and is now the Chief Financial and Strategy Officer at Balance Point Wellness.

Tanasescu is a loving wife to her husband, Dustin, and a devoted mother to their children, Liliah, Camden and Eleanor.

Today we honor you. Thank you for your service and dedication to our country.