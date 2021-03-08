Veteran Spotlight: Brad Chalk of Baltimore

BALTIMORE — WMAR-2 News is committed to improving the lives of Veterans in Maryland by giving light to their stories, struggles and triumphs. Every week a local veteran will be featured in our Veteran Spotlight contest.

This week we are honoring Vietnam veteran Brad Chalk of Baltimore.

Chalk flew over four hundred missions while serving in the United States Army. He was a helicopter door gunner and is the recipient of two air medals and an Army Commendation Medal.

After the military, Chalk worked in the marketing and advertising industries. He is retiring from FMC this month, where he has worked since 1985.

He's been married to his wife, Kathleen, for 51 years. They have two sons and just welcomed their seventh grandchild in late February.

Today, we honor you. Thank you for your service and dedication to our country.