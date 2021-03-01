Veteran Spotlight: Bill Taebling of Baltimore Highlands

BALTIMORE — WMAR-2 News is committed to improving the lives of Veterans in Maryland by giving light to their stories, struggles and triumphs. Every week a local veteran will be featured in our Veteran Spotlight contest.

This week we are honoring World War II veteran Bill Taebling of Baltimore Highlands. Taebling joined the United States Navy shortly after the bombing of Pearl Harbor.

He served on a landing craft during the D-Day Invasion.

After four years of service, he returned home to his family and his job at the B&O Railroad. He also continued his military service in the reserves for 14 years.

Today, Taebling is a proud member of the Dewey Lowman American Post 109 and, at 95-years-old, he visits the post every day and always brightens the room with his big smile.

Today we honor you. Thank you for your service and dedication to our country.