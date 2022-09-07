Veteran asks for help honoring fallen heroes

WINDSOR MILL, Md (WMAR) — A Maryland Army veteran, who dedicates tons of his spare time to honoring our fallen heroes, is asking for some help.

Larry Acord volunteers for Wreaths Across America. He sets out to lay 1,000 wreaths on the graves of fallen heroes during the holiday season, but this year he is struggling to raise enough funding to meet his goal.

For the first time, he has organized a golf tournament, but it isn’t getting enough support so he may have to cancel it all together.

“Things aren’t just coming through as great as I thought up to this point. It’s very hard for me,” said Acord. “I don’t want to be a failure at any mission. I don’t want to have to cancel this mission. I want it to be a success. I hope it carries to next year.”

He’s looking for individuals or teams to join, as well as sponsors.

It’s set for October 5th at Woodlands Golf Course in Windsor Mill.

Click here for ticket information.