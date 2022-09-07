Watch Now
NewsVoice for Veterans

Actions

Veteran asks for help honoring fallen heroes

Wreath_Laying_Ceremony.jpg
Xinhua News Agency/Xinhua News Agency/Getty Images
WASHINGTON, Dec. 15, 2018 -- People walk past tombstones during a wreath-laying ceremony of Wreaths Across America Day at Arlington National Cemetery in Arlington, Virginia, the United States, on Dec. 15, 2018. (Xinhua/Liu Jie) (Xinhua/ via Getty Images)
Wreath_Laying_Ceremony.jpg
Posted at 5:24 AM, Sep 07, 2022
and last updated 2022-09-07 05:46:57-04

WINDSOR MILL, Md (WMAR) — A Maryland Army veteran, who dedicates tons of his spare time to honoring our fallen heroes, is asking for some help.

Larry Acord volunteers for Wreaths Across America. He sets out to lay 1,000 wreaths on the graves of fallen heroes during the holiday season, but this year he is struggling to raise enough funding to meet his goal.

For the first time, he has organized a golf tournament, but it isn’t getting enough support so he may have to cancel it all together.

“Things aren’t just coming through as great as I thought up to this point. It’s very hard for me,” said Acord. “I don’t want to be a failure at any mission. I don’t want to have to cancel this mission. I want it to be a success. I hope it carries to next year.”

He’s looking for individuals or teams to join, as well as sponsors.

It’s set for October 5th at Woodlands Golf Course in Windsor Mill.

Click here for ticket information.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
2022 Stream 24-7 Website Ad.jpg

About WMAR

An in depth look at getting back to work and making ends meet.

4:51 PM, May 16, 2019