VA Maryland hosts baby shower for veterans

BALTIMORE — Over Mothers Day weekend the VA Maryland healthcare system hosted a baby shower for women's veterans.

It was the first time in three-years the organization held such an event in person.

The shower included lots of gifts and games plus assistance with car seats, medication, and a conversation on mental health.

"Seeing other female veterans was the number one thing for me because I'm not surrounded by other female veterans everyday and also playing games," said Aura Conejos, an Army veteran. " I never had baby showers for my first two because I was active duty, we didn't have any family and friends necessarily around, so just having that feeling of support overall."

We're told about 25 people attended the event.

Women currently make up around10 percent of the nationwide veteran population.