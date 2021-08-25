Watch
Photo goes viral of U.S. Marine from Maryland calming infant outside Kabul Airport

U.S. Marine Corps photo by U.S. Central Command Sgt. Isaiah Campbell
A Marine assigned to the 24th Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU) calms an infant during an evacuation at Hamid Karzai International Airport, Kabul, Afghanistan, Aug. 20, 2021.
Sgt. Matt Jaffe
Posted at 1:11 PM, Aug 25, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-25 13:14:04-04

BALTIMORE — A photo of a U.S. Marine from College Park calming an infant during evacuations outside Kabul Airport in Afghanistan, has gone viral.

Thousands have flooded the Facebook page of Sgt. Matt Jaffe, to offer praise, prayers, and well wishes.

“I’m just a Marine, same as the men and women I serve besides, doing a job to try and help people and protect people," Jaffe said in response to the outpouring of support. "It’s pretty grim out here and sad. I had an opportunity to show some humility and do something that was good for the soul. I’m not looking for fame or praise, I was just doing my job and doing what I felt was right. We’re all people at the end of the day.”

We're told the baby took a special liking to Jaffe, which made him decide to hold on to the infant during his off cycle.

Later the infant was brought to a nearby hospital to be reunited with the father.

