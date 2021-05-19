Three Rangers Foundation Golf tournament raises funds for heroes returning home

IJAMSVILLE, Md. — The pandemic has been rough on our veterans and the organizations committed to helping them out.

For four years the beautiful Whiskey Creek Golf Course in Ijamsville has been the home of the Three Rangers Foundation’s biggest fundraiser.

“The foundation provides support directly to veterans and soldiers leaving the 75th Ranger Regiment Association and related special operation forces that the regiment works with transitioning into civilian life,” said Marcus Hull.

The proceeds go towards the Three Rangers Foundation.

Hull is the Chairman of the organization that helps veterans who are transitioning to civilian life.

“Where are you going to work? How are you going to integrate school if that’s important? We’re going to hook them up with one of our 500 mentors we have in various areas.”

As much as this fundraiser and the Three Rangers are about helping veterans returning, they are also focused on those that we’ve lost.

Five Gold Star families will have special tributes on the tee boxes including the family of Sgt. 1st Class Lance Vogeler.

"Sgt. Vogeler was killed in Afghanistan in 2010. His parents will be here his widow and his 10-year-old son as well,” Hull said. “His brother as well will be playing golf. It will be great to here about Lance and to remember him.”

144 golfers will participate in the tournament on May 26th.

Three Rangers was able to do some virtual events during the pandemic— but nothing matches the human connection that so many need.

“Really our heart is in getting with people face to face,” Hull said. “Both the donors coming to the golf tournament as well as the special guests that are going to be here as well.”

A perfect swing that has helped our heroes land back on their feet when they come home.

They can’t accept any more golfers but they are still accepting sponsors and people to come out to the dinner.

To sign up click here.