The Baltimore Station organizes fundraiser to support veterans in need

BALTIMORE — Today we want to share how one veteran support group is taking a 'swing' at homelessness and substance abuse.

The Baltimore Station is an organization that helps veterans struggling with those issues find treatment programs.

On Thursday they hosted a golf tournament at Top Golf in Baltimore.

A couple hundred golfers came out to play and support the cause.

The Baltimore Station says organizations like them can use all the support they can get.

"Every dollar counts and every dollar supports us and with our organizations too and I think just have people back out and have people enjoying themselves again and laughing, it's just as motivational and inspiring to us too," said Kim Callari, Deputy Director of the Baltimore Station.

Golfers competed today for the top team score and top individual score on the driving range.

All the funds raised went to helping veterans.