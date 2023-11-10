Watch Now
Ten veterans got new cars thanks to nonprofit Vehicles for Change

Posted at 5:19 PM, Nov 10, 2023
and last updated 2023-11-10 17:19:57-05

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — Today, ten veterans got cars from MileOne Autogroup and the nonprofit Vehicles for Change.

At today's event in Owings Mills, one recipient shared how having a car will change her life for the better.

"As a grandmother of two precious grandchildren, I can't put into words how much this means to me. I no longer have to worry about how I'll get my grandchildren to the park or out for special meal. Their smiles are worth more than anything in the world. And thanks to the to your generosity, I can see those smiles more often," Brenda Jones, car recipient.

MileOne Autogroup and Vehicles for Change have donated more than 200 cars to families in need since 2017.

The cars aren't free, with the new owners paying roughly $1,000 over a year-long loan.

The group says that provides another benefit, helping these veterans improve their credit scores.

