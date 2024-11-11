Sheetz offering free meal and carwash as a Veterans Day thank you

BALTIMORE — Veterans Day is around the corner and Sheetz is giving our service members quite the thank you.

How's a free meal and car wash sound?

All veterans and active duty military can take advantage of the special offer all day November 11.

So here's what you get as a vet ... a free half turkey sub with your choice of toppings, plus a regular size fountain drink.

That's not all — be sure to shine up your ride with a complimentary basic car wash, normally priced at $9.

All you gotta do is show your ID or proof of service, and the freebies are yours.

Don't forget Sheetz has more than 750 stores across the Mid-Atlantic, but not all of them have car washes.

So while the free food offer is valid at all locations, choose wisely if you also want the car wash.

Click hereto find the Sheetz nearest you.