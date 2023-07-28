Send a card to a veteran for his 95th birthday

WHITE MARSH, Md. — A Korean War Veteran and retired Baltimore City Police Officer is getting national attention. He is featured on a website asking people to send him birthday cards.

Janine Stange's website is calling for people all over the country to send Harry Allender Sr. cards for his 95th Birthday.

You may know Stange as "The National Anthem Girl," as she's performed the National Anthem in all 50 states. She is now a motivational speaker and has a section on her website where you can have cards sent to a veteran.

Allender's son-in-law sent in the request for cards. He said his father-in-law served in the army during the Korean War. He joined BPD in 1955 and served until 1986. He was a Colonel and a district commander at the time of his retirement.

He and his wife were married for nearly 70 years. She passed away just a few weeks before their 70th wedding anniversary

Allender will be 95 on August 6.

If you want to send him a card here is the address:

Harry Carroll Allender Sr.

5610 Allender Rd.

White Marsh, Maryland 21162

You can find more information about the birthday card project here.