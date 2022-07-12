Remains of World War II sailor to be laid to rest in dignified transfer

BALTIMORE — The remains of a world war two sailor killed in the attack at Pearl Harbor will be flown to Baltimore to be laid to rest.

Seaman First Class William Brooks served on the USS Oklahoma. He was just 19 years old when he was killed.

His remains were buried in a national memorial cemetery in Honolulu in 1947.

In 2015, scientists exhumed those remains in an effort to identify them.

Brooks has family in Maryland. His remains will be flown to BWI airport 8:30 p.m. Tuesday.

His body will be escorted to Singleton Funeral Home in Glen Burnie where a dignified transfer ceremony will happen.

On Saturday, almost 100 years from the day he was born, Brooks will be laid to rest next to his brother in Glen Haven Memorial Park on Ritchie highway with full military honors.