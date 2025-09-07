Remains of Westminster veteran captured during WWII to be returned to Maryland

BALTIMORE — The remains of a slain Westminster veteran captured during World War II will be returned to Maryland later this month.

U.S. Army Pfc. Lawrence R. Beard was officially accounted for in June after being held as a Prisoner of War in 1942.

The 27-year-old was a member of the 803rd Engineer Battalion (Aviation), that surrendered when Japanese forces invaded the Philippine Islands.

According to the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency (DPAA), Beard was among 2,500 troops subjected to the 65-mile Bataan Death March.

Beard later died while being held at Cabanatuan POW Camp #1. He was just 27-years-old.

Originally buried as an unknown soldier in grave #707 at the Cabanatuan Camp Cemetery, Beard's remains were eventually transferred to Manila American Cemetery and Memorial.

It wasn't until 2019 when he was finally identified.

"To identify Beard’s remains, scientists from DPAA used dental, anthropological, and radio isotope analysis, as well as circumstantial evidence," DPAA said in a release. "Additionally, scientists from the Armed Forces Medical Examiner System used mitochondrial DNA analysis, mitochondrial genome sequence, and nuclear single nucleotide polymorphism DNA testing."

Now a rosette will be placed by Beard's name on the Walls of the Missing in the Philippines, indicating he's been accounted for.

Beard will be reburied in Snydersburg later this month.