Progressive donates minivan to group who transports service dogs to veterans

GLEN BURNIE, Md. — A group who trains puppies to be service dogs for veterans is getting some much needed help of their own.

On Wednesday Warrior Canine Connection received a new mini-van.

The group is based in Germantown over in Montgomery County.

The donation is part of Progressive's Keys to Progress program, which gives cars to veterans across the country.

Warrior Canine Connection helps about 1,500 wounded veterans every year.

One group member says the minivan is a game changer.

"We have a huge need to be able to transport those dogs to go work with wounded veterans. In recent years, we've been using our personal vehicles. So we are super excited that Progressive is helping us out with being able to get our tools of the trade here to those wounded veterans," said Jennifer Wilder of the Warrior Canine Connection.

She also said every little donation can help their mission as each dog they place costs about $30,000 to train and keep healthy.

If you would like to help the cause, click here.