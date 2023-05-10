PGA HOPE helps veterans learn new skill and connect with fellow veterans

TIMONIUM, Md. — There are many benefits to playing golf, such as building strength and endurance, reducing anxiety, and improving your mood. The PGA offers a program for veterans to get those benefits for free.

PGA HOPE (Helping Our Patriots Everywhere) is offered to veterans who want to get out and learn a new sport.

One of those sessions is being offered right now at Pine Ridge Golf Course in Timonium.

Along with learning a new skill it's about connecting with fellow veterans.

"Camaraderie is back! I'm networking with fellow veterans, learning new things, what my body can do. It's a wonderful experience," says Ruth Mckesson who served in the Air Force.

The program focuses on veterans living with physical or cognitive challenges.

Ed Miller is a head golf professional at Pine Ridge and has been part of this program for a few years.

"It lets them know they aren't the only ones. You know, maybe have similar struggles in life or where they are in life and the camaraderie, I guess, almost reminds them of basic training," says Miller.

PGA HOPE is expected to serve more than 11,000 veterans across the country this year.

Click here if you are interested in learning more about how to participate.