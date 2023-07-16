Watch Now
NewsVoice for Veterans

Actions

Orioles celebrate military veterans with player meet-and-greet

orioles military vets
Manny Locke, Jr.
orioles military vets
Posted at 6:01 PM, Jul 16, 2023
and last updated 2023-07-16 18:01:44-04

BALTIMORE — Eight straight wins for the Orioles after they swept the Marlins this afternoon, and a special group of people were there to see it.

Members of the Baltimore Station were invited to the game as part of the Orioles Military Suite Program.

They also had the chance to meet pitcher Cole Irvin.

The Baltimore Station assists veterans experiencing homelessness or addiction.

They offer individual counseling as well as group therapy sessions, helping veterans establish a permanent home, a sustainable income, and a substance-free life.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Remote Web Graphic New 2023

About WMAR

How to watch WMAR-2 News on streaming devices