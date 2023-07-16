Orioles celebrate military veterans with player meet-and-greet

BALTIMORE — Eight straight wins for the Orioles after they swept the Marlins this afternoon, and a special group of people were there to see it.

Members of the Baltimore Station were invited to the game as part of the Orioles Military Suite Program.

They also had the chance to meet pitcher Cole Irvin.

The Baltimore Station assists veterans experiencing homelessness or addiction.

They offer individual counseling as well as group therapy sessions, helping veterans establish a permanent home, a sustainable income, and a substance-free life.