Missing Korean War veteran from Maryland identified, will be laid to rest

BALTIMORE — More than 70-years after being killed in action, a Korean War veteran from Maryland will finally be laid to rest.

Army Sgt. Roy C. Delauter, 21, of Smithsburg, was reportedly killed in combat on December 1, 1950, after his unit was attacked by enemy forces as they attempted to withdraw near the Chosin Reservoir in North Korea.

His remains were never recovered.

That was until former President Donald Trump and North Korean Supreme Leader Kim Jong-un met for a summit in the summer of 2018

Afterwards, North Korea turned over 55 boxes containing the remains of American service members killed during the Korean War.

Scientists used isotope analysis and different forms of DNA including mitochondrial autosomal to positively identify Delauter.

Previously, his name had been recorded as missing at the National Memorial Cemetery of the Pacific in Honolulu. A rosette will now be placed by his name to indicate he has been accounted for.

Delauter will be buried April 22. For family and funeral information, contact the Army Casualty Office at (800) 892-2490.