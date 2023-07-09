Military veteran surprised with free home in East Baltimore

BALTIMORE — Adopt-A-Block and Compassion Commission surprised a military veteran with a completely rebuilt home for free on Saturday.

Work is being done by youth from around the country in partnership with contractors.

The three-story home in East Baltimore is still under construction and should be completed in about three or four weeks.

WMAR-2 News is told that Keith and Sheila Curtis were selected through a process that began many months ago with an application. The couple met the criteria to enter.

"Most importantly, they never owned a home; been renters. So, this family has cried out three years ago to their Pastor and just say what we hope is that before we leave Earth, we would like to own a house. And I believe God heard their cry. And today that cry gets answered," said Wayman Hicks, Adopt-A-Block.

Keith Curtis served nine months in Desert Storm and Desert Shield.

Both serve in the transportation ministry, providing rides for some of the disabled veterans and members.