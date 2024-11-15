Mileone Autogroup helps 10 Maryland veterans get on the road

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — For some veterans, life can be challenging after leaving active duty. For 10 Maryland veterans, their journey just got a little lighter.

They received new-to-them cars through Vehicles For Change, a nonprofit that rehabs used cars with the help of Mileone Autogroup. They picked up their keys at a key ceremony, held at Heritage Toyota in Owings Mills.

The cars purred as the veterans hopped in their cars and started them up one by one.

Arionne Land, an Army veteran from Salisbury, says life has been challenging.

Land joined the Army in 2008, the day after graduating high school, because she says it was her only option. She says the Army taught her how to work through challenges, something that has helped her as a wife and mom of four.

She says it takes her two hours one way to get to work on public transportation.

“I'm getting a car that will make my life so much easier,” Land says. “I'll be able to get to work, get my kids to their activities, drive to the beach, and most importantly, make it to doctors' appointments on time. This car is going to be a game-changer for me.”

And she was not alone.

Long commutes to work, taking multiple buses, and spending a lot of money on rideshares were common for these veterans. Vehicles For Change removes financial obstacles so the veterans can buy their car with a minimal down payment and small loan.

For these veterans, their cars mean hope for themselves and their families.

“Catch me in traffic!” Land said as she pulled off the car lot.

Vehicles For Change would like to help more veterans get on the road to independence. However, car donations have gone down lately.

If you have a car you’d like to donate, go here.