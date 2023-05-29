Watch Now
MCVET receives $3 million in federal funding to help veterans in need

Posted at 5:39 PM, May 29, 2023
BALTIMORE — On this Memorial Day veterans in need are also getting a boost.

The Maryland Center for Veterans and Training got $3 million in federal funding on Monday.

The center is a nonprofit that helps homeless veterans and veterans in need with things like financial planning, employment assistance, and help with substance abuse.

The group's executive director says the money means they'll be expanding their services significantly.

"We'll be able to offer the first ever room and board package for a localized education and training program at MCVET because of the funds received today. We'll also be adding a food bank to that facility and expanding our current recreation facilities. We have a chapel and a barber shop. So if you haven't been to MCVET, you should sit down and see that because it's pretty miraculous," said Misty Bruce, Executive Director at MCVET.

Other additions to their programs include building a commercial kitchen for culinary arts training, a high-tech automotive training facility, and a new computer lab.

