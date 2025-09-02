Maryland Museum of Military History unveils new exhibits honoring the Revolutionary War's Maryland 400

A new chapter of history is now on display at the Maryland Museum of Military History. A ceremony today unveiled new exhibits from the Civil War, World War II, and the Iraq War, but the focus was on the Maryland 400.

The unit fought bravely in the Revolutionary War, holding off British troops at the Battle of Brooklyn so George Washington's army could escape.

Among the soldiers was 16-year-old Walter Russell from Baltimore who marched at Antietam for his fellows, keeping time on his drum.

"1 in 4 men were killed or injured. Russell stood his ground. Shrapnel tore through his drum. And the drum now is on display here at the 5th Regiment Armory. I take such pride in that," said [speaker name not provided].

A new plaque now honors the Maryland 400 inside the historic 5th Regiment Armory, ensuring their legacy lives on 250 years later.

