Many Maryland restaurants giving free meals to military members on Veterans Day

BALTIMORE — Today is Veterans Day!

WMAR-2 wishes to thank all our active and retired military service members for their sacrifice in keeping all of us safe.

Many restaurants throughout Maryland are honoring these heroes with some free grub.

We dug up this list for you to check out:

Mission BBQ

Veterans get a free sandwich on November 11.

IHOP

Active military members and veterans get a free Red, White and Blueberry Pancake Combo on Nov. 11 from 7am to 7pm

Golden Corral

Military members and veterans get a free "thank you meal" on November 11 from 4pm to close.

Applebee's

On November 11 all Active Duty Military, Veterans, Reserves, and National Guard who dine in receive a complimentary full-size entrée from an exclusive menu.

BJ's Restaurant & Brewhouse

Current and former military dining in on November 11 receive a free Chocolate Chunk Pizookie

Bob Evans

Veterans and active duty military who dine in at their local Bob Evans Restaurant on November 11 can choose from one of 10 farm-fresh breakfast items from a special menu available all day.

California Pizza Kitchen

U.S. veterans and active-duty service members this Veterans Day with a complimentary entrée and drink from a prix fixe menu available only on Monday, November 11 when dining in.

Firebirds Wood Fired Grill

Dine with a Veteran or active duty service member on Nov. 11 and their lunch or dinner is free.

The Green Turtle

Military members get 15 percent off their bill.

Hard Rock Cafe

On Nov. 11 active or retired military members receive a complimentary Legendary Burger with valid ID.

Red Robin

Veterans and active-duty military members get a complimentary Red's Big Tavern Burger and Bottomless Side when dining in Nov. 11.

Starbucks

On Nov. 11 veterans, military service members and military spouses get a free tall (12-ounce) brewed coffee (hot or iced).

WOB Bar & Kitchen

From November 8-11 veterans and current service members will receive an order of Crispy Chicken Sliders for free, while retired and active service animals get a special treat.

Sheetz

On Thursday, November 11, Sheetz is offering all veterans and active duty military a free half turkey sub, a regular size fountain drink, and car wash.

